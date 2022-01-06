Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Update

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 285.5% from the November 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Weidai stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,973. Weidai has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

