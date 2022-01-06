Wells Fargo & Company Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $280.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

Shares of LLY opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.29. The stock has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

