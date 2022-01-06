Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of WFC opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.