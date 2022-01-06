Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 104,315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,576 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 954,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WERN. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.