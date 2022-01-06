West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $55,774,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $403.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.44. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.