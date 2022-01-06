Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:EHI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,939. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
