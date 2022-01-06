Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) were up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.90 and last traded at $96.78. Approximately 18,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,134,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

