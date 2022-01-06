Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Lowered to $89.00 at UBS Group

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

WLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

