Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 253,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,810,766 shares.The stock last traded at $38.58 and had previously closed at $40.48.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after buying an additional 185,826 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after buying an additional 974,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after buying an additional 181,757 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,225,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.