Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.42

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.42 and traded as high as C$7.50. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$7.49, with a volume of 763,881 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCP. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 2.24.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,548,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,548,038.12. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 59,710 shares of company stock worth $425,868.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

