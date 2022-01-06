WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.69 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $589.65 million and $8.69 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001839 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00018918 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.