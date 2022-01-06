William Hornbuckle Sells 60,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.