Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $118,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $4,396,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $237.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $197.63 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

