WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WIMI opened at $2.83 on Thursday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth about $69,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the second quarter worth about $837,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 381.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.