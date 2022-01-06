Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.73 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 16.73 ($0.23). 9,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 52,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.24).

The firm has a market cap of £9.28 million and a PE ratio of -8.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.