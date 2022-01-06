Wing Finance Price Down 7% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.06 or 0.00032651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00060739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00069734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.29 or 0.07993569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00076289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,047.06 or 0.99933333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,344,978 coins and its circulating supply is 2,219,978 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars.

