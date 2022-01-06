Wing (WING) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.01 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00061150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.86 or 0.07807809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00076031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,835.20 or 0.99869455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

