WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Stock Price Down 2.6%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.24 and last traded at $48.51. 273,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 211,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000.

