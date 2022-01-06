Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NYSE WOLF opened at $114.46 on Monday. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

