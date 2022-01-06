Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, CLSA raised Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Woodside Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 79,866 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

