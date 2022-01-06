Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Worthington Industries worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.09. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

