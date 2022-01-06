Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.61 billion and $1.30 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $473.92 or 0.01099088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00061526 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00069793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.90 or 0.07910430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00076453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,092.70 or 0.99938978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008046 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,501,058 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

