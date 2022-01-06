W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Up 4.6%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 9,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,210,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

WTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

The company has a market cap of $521.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,247 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $4,365,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $4,365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 848,416 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.