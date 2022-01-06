W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Up 4.6%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 9,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,210,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
WTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
The company has a market cap of $521.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.
W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.