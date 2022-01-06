XMON Hits Market Capitalization of $75.22 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $50,314.49 or 1.17231843 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XMON has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $75.22 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.90 or 0.07877446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00075846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,009.10 or 1.00210433 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007894 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

