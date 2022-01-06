Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Sells $232,340.46 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $232,340.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bill Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Bill Cronin sold 300 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $15,900.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00.

XMTR opened at $51.54 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.27.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Xometry by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

