Xponance Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.