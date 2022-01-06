Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 336,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 50.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,111,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

