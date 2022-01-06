Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bruker by 9.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 27.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKR opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

