Xponance Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBHS opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.41. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

