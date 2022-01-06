Xponance Inc. Sells 820 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UGI by 69.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after purchasing an additional 731,379 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in UGI in the second quarter worth $31,239,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 337.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of UGI opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

