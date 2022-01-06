Xponance Inc. Sells 824 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 240,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

