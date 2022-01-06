Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.66

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.66 and traded as high as $20.37. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 983 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YZCAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.