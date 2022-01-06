Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $821.80

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 821.80 ($11.07) and traded as low as GBX 785.50 ($10.58). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 825 ($11.12), with a volume of 39,069 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 821.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 873.86. The firm has a market cap of £482.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.