Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Billion

Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce sales of $12.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.96 billion and the highest is $12.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $46.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.28 billion to $48.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

