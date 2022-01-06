Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.11.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

