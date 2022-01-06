Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report sales of $7.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.88 billion and the highest is $7.42 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $25.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $25.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 81.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,153 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 31.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

