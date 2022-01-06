Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Announce $2.06 EPS

Brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.08. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $3.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.79 to $10.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.18. 35,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,152. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.