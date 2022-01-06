Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report $15.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $15.53 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $31.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $31.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.80 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SYNNEX.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SYNNEX by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SYNNEX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

