Zacks: Analysts Expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. AcuityAds posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATY. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.44. 131,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.