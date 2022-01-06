Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $619.66 Million

Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce sales of $619.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $629.60 million and the lowest is $610.07 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $592.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,177. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.55.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

