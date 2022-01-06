Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.81. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $18.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

