Zacks: Analysts Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,352,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,312 shares of company stock worth $9,765,656 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.14. 87,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 119.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

