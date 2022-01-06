Zacks: Analysts Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts recently commented on SEEL shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.74. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

