Zacks: Analysts Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.83 Million

Brokerages expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to announce $30.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.26 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $25.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $118.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $154.93 million, with estimates ranging from $141.96 million to $167.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SND. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

