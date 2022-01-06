Zacks: Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report $5.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the highest is $5.45 billion. Southern posted sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $22.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 billion to $22.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.42 billion to $23.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after buying an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. 191,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Southern has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

