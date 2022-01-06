Zacks: Analysts Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $362.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report sales of $362.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $364.50 million. Vonage reported sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $10,056,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vonage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Vonage by 104.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 128,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vonage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,672,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.77 on Monday. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.67, a PEG ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

