Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report $14.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.47 billion and the highest is $14.83 billion. Accenture posted sales of $12.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $59.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.59 billion to $60.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $65.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.31 billion to $68.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $397.18 on Monday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.78 and a 200-day moving average of $342.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.