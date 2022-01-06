Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.07 Million

Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce sales of $72.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.17 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $280.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $313.79 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. 52,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.