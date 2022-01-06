Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce sales of $87.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.10 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $81.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $334.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $351.62 million, with estimates ranging from $343.75 million to $359.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 97,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $706,693.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 189,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.49. 3,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,384. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

