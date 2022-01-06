Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce $47.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.56 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $52.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $245.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,261. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a market cap of $119.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

